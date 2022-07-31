The biggest stars shine on the grandest stage as Indian athletes were on fire on Day 2 at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India won a total of four medals, all of them coming in weightlifting. The biggest of them all was Mirabai Chanu's sensational gold medal-winning performance. Bindyarani Devi and  Sanket Sargar bagged bronze in their respective weightlifting events while Gururaja Poojary won himself a silver. Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze at the Olympics last year, advanced to the boxing 70kg quarterfinals. With a total of four medal wins, India now are placed eighth on the updated CWG 2022 Medal Tally.

See Highlights of India's Performance at CWG 2022 on Day 2: 

Mirabai Chanu Strikes Gold!

Sanket Sargar, India's First Medallist at CWG 2022:

Bronze for Gururaja Poojary:

Indian Women's Hockey Team Win Again:

Shuttler Shine!

Women's TT team lose, Men Advance:

Bindyarani Devi Wins Silver!

Lovlina Borgohain Enters Quarterfinals:

Seventh-Place Finish for Srihari Nataraj:

Md Hussamuddin Advances to Round of 16 in Boxing: 

