The biggest stars shine on the grandest stage as Indian athletes were on fire on Day 2 at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India won a total of four medals, all of them coming in weightlifting. The biggest of them all was Mirabai Chanu's sensational gold medal-winning performance. Bindyarani Devi and Sanket Sargar bagged bronze in their respective weightlifting events while Gururaja Poojary won himself a silver. Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze at the Olympics last year, advanced to the boxing 70kg quarterfinals. With a total of four medal wins, India now are placed eighth on the updated CWG 2022 Medal Tally.

See Highlights of India's Performance at CWG 2022 on Day 2:

Mirabai Chanu Strikes Gold!

MIRABAI WINS GOLD 🥇@mirabai_chanu wins 1️⃣st Gold & 3️⃣rd Medal for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🤩🤩 & her 3rd consecutive medal at CWG: 2 🥇1 🥈 The Confident Mira lifted a total of 201 Kg (GR) in the Women's 49kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022 Snatch- 88kg (GR) Clean & Jerk- 113kg (GR) 1/1 pic.twitter.com/kI56gxxIqg — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Sanket Sargar, India's First Medallist at CWG 2022:

Bronze for Gururaja Poojary:

P. Gururaja's Medal Ceremony at @birminghamcg22 🤩 Gururaja went on to win his 2nd consecutive medal at the CWG 👏👏 A proud moment for India with 2 back to back medals in weightlifting 🙂#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @YASMinistry pic.twitter.com/Y0wrqWGCP7 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Indian Women's Hockey Team Win Again:

Shuttler Shine!

Women's TT team lose, Men Advance:

Chin up girls! Our women's team fell short by 1 game in a nail-biting thriller against Malaysia in the Quarterfinals of #CWG2022. ▶️ Our men’s team will play their quarterfinals game tomorrow from 2 PM onwards.#TeamIndia #UltimateTableTennis #LevelAlagHai #Cheer4India #B022 pic.twitter.com/zsJH8QbCgQ — Ultimate Table Tennis (@UltTableTennis) July 30, 2022

Bindyarani Devi Wins Silver!

SUPER SENSATIONAL SILVER FOR BINDYARANI 🔥🔥 Bindyarani Devi 🏋‍♀️wins 🥈in the Women's 55kg with a total lift of 202kg, after an amazing come back 💪💪 Snatch - 86 kg (PB & Equalling NR) Clean & Jerk - 116 kg (GR & NR) With this 🇮🇳 bags 4️⃣🏅 @birminghamcg22#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/iFbPHpnBmK — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Lovlina Borgohain Enters Quarterfinals:

#Tokyo2020 Olympics 🥉 medalist @LovlinaBorgohai 🥊starts off her campaign with a win against New Zealand's Ariane by Unanimous Decision in her round of 16 bout! 🔥 All the best girl for rest of the competition! Let’s go for GOLD in @Birmingham22#Cheer4India #IndiaTaiyaarHai pic.twitter.com/XmjY3p2vvI — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Seventh-Place Finish for Srihari Nataraj:

.@srihari3529 finishes 7th in the Men's 100m Backstroke final with a time of 54.31 Our talented Swimmer, who has one of the highest tallies of medals from the #KheloIndia Games over the years, competed in his 1st ever final at the #CommonwealthGames Way to go!!#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/rKRnm8YzHm — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Md Hussamuddin Advances to Round of 16 in Boxing:

#Boxing Update 🚨 R32: 57kg category 🥊 Md Hussamuddin won by unanimous decision against A Dyeyi(RSA) pic.twitter.com/jqTSbx5kny — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

