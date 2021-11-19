AB de Villiers has retired from international cricket. He took to social media and posted a long note to make an announcement about his retirement. In the post, he even thanked his teammates, physios, coaches, fans and others who supported him throughout his journey. A soon as the announcement was made, cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Wasim Jaffer and others hailed him for his career. Check out the tweets below.

Your contribution to cricket has been immense @ABdeVilliers17 🙌 A true legend of this beautiful game and a wonderful athlete. Good luck for whatever the future has in store for you 😊 https://t.co/Yh4huPUH7n — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2021

Shreyas Iyer

Looked up to in my early cricket days and it’s been an honour to play against you 😊 Good luck @ABdeVilliers17 and thank you for everything you’ve done for cricket 👏 https://t.co/iLqqdqy6ax — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 19, 2021

RCB

“I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. People come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I’ve become half Indian now & I’m proud of that.” - @ABdeVilliers17 #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/5b6RUYfjDY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 19, 2021

Rajasthan Royals

𝑨𝑩, na jaao chodkar... 💗🤝 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 19, 2021

Delhi Capitals

A true gentleman and one of the greats of the game calls time on his playing career from all cricket. Thank you for all the memories, @ABdeVilliers17 💙 AB iss game main tumhare jaisa koi nahi. We'll miss you, 3⃣6⃣0⃣ 🥺#ThankyouAB #Mr360 pic.twitter.com/bQxDEenJS3 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 19, 2021

Virat Kohli

To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021

Virat's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

