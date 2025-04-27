When Delhi Capitals won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru away from home in Bengaluru, KL Rahul brought out the 'Kantara' celebration where he gestured with his bat 'this is my ground' and stamped his authority following the lines of famous Kannada movie 'Kantara'. After RCB take the revenge by beating them in Delhi, Virat Kohli playfully teased Rahul with the same and laughed alongside hugging Rahul. Fans loved their banter and made the video viral on social media. KL Rahul Reveals His Special Celebration Was Inspired by ‘Kantara’ Movie After His Match-Winning 93 Not Out in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Playfully Teases KL Rahul With Latter's 'Kantara' Celebration

