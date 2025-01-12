Afghanistan have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Hashmatullah Shahidi, after his impressive captaincy at the 2023 ODI World Cup, will continue to lead the Afghanistan national cricket team. Top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran has returned to the team after recovering from an ankle injury. Sediqullah Atal, who was impressive in Afghanistan's Emerging Asia Cup victory, has been included as well. However, mystery spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has missed out on selection. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts in Pakistan on February 19. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

Afghanistan's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

