The crisis man for India. Ajinkya Rahane is back to what he does best as he once again fights hard to take India out of trouble with a gritty knock in the WTC 2023 final against Australia at the Oval. On his way he also completes the milestone of 5000 runs in Test cricket. He took 141 innings to reach the milestone. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 3.

Ajinkya Rahane Completes 5000 Runs in Test Cricket

A deserving milestone for one of the best middle order batters in tests in this generation. Well played, Rahane. pic.twitter.com/t70zSkVV5v — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 9, 2023

