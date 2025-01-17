A fan was holding a placard during the AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025 which said, "Alyssa Healy glad you are headed so we can watch you from Perth. Lollipops for Gloves?" Alyssa Healy got excited after looking at the placard and traded her gloves in place of lollipops. Healy also gave an autograph on the gloves and the placard as well to the fan. This was a very heartfelt gesture by the Australia women's captain. Ashleigh Gardner Grabs A Spectacular Catch Near Boundary Line To Dismiss Sophie Ecclestone During AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Alyssa Healy Trades Wicketkeeping Gloves for Lollipops

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)