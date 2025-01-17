The stand of fielding in modern-day cricket has gone up, and Australia's Ashleigh Garnder showcased her skills to perfection during AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025, dismissing Sophie Ecclestone near the boundary line, taking a spectacular catch. Garnder managed to stay aware of her surroundings, took a clean catch first, and then re-held the catch the second time after going out of the boundary, and diving back in, remaining fans of Glenn Maxwell's catch from ENG vs AUS 4th ODI 2015. AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025: Ellyse Perry Says Australia Aims To Deliver Complete Performance Against England.

Ashleigh Garnder Grabs A Spectacular Catch

AN ALL-TIME CATCH FROM ASH GARDNER 😍 pic.twitter.com/BeNYKOzeO5 — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) January 17, 2025

