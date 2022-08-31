Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is widely known for his great fielding skills. The left-handed bats once again showed the world why he is considered as one of the best fielders of modern time as he dismissed Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan, that even on a free-hit. After playing a cut shot towards points, Khan was trying to take a run but Jadeja was quick to react to the situation and used his rocket arm to nail a direct hit. Indian legend Wasim Jaffer shared the incident on Twitter to come out with a funny meme.

Check Wasim Jaffer's Tweet:

And at that moment he knew, he messed up! #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/BLAEALznrR

— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 31, 2022

Watch Video of Jadeja's Breathtaking Fielding Skill:

Replay of Nizakat's run out. Hong Kong needs to remember they're playing with the big boys now. Jadeja is an arm you do NOT run on. pic.twitter.com/BbLss6vwzu — Sweary Aaron is free at last! (@TripperheadToo) August 31, 2022

