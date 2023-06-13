England’s key spinner, Moeen Ali recently announced his return to international cricket ahead of the Ashes Test series 2023 against Australia. Now, the cricketer has revealed how he made the decision to come back to the Test format. In a media conference, the England spinner said captain Ben Stokes in a text message had asked Moeen whether he would like to play in the upcoming Ashes Test series. In response to Stokes’ question, the left-handed batter jokingly replied “lol”. Moeen Ali Comes Out of Test Retirement, Added to England's Squad for First Two Ashes 2023 Tests.

How Moeen Ali Responded to Ben Stokes Question of His Participation in the Ashes

“Stokes sent me a message saying ‘Ashes?’ I responded with ‘lol’…” pic.twitter.com/1LbVQ4AfLR— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)