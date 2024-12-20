Ahead of the final two Tests in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India, Australia have named their 15-member squad for the Melbourne and Sydney encounters, where Sam Konstas and Jhye Richardson replace opener Nathan McSweeney and injured pacer Josh Hazlewood, respectively. Sean Abbott and Beau Webster have also been named in the squad for the remainder of the BGT 2024-25. Konstas is most likely to make his debut in the upcoming Boxing Day Test, which could make the batter — second-youngster — to debut for Australia in Tests. Australian Media Reports Heated Exchange Between Virat Kohli and Local Journalist After Star Cricketer Arrived At Melbourne Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Australia Name Squad For MCG and SCG Tests

