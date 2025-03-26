In a topsy-turvy clash, Australia Women came out victorious by eight runs against New Zealand Women in the final and third match of the tourney to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in NZ-W vs AUS-W 2025 T20I series. Bowlers Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland starred for Australia Women as New Zealand Women nearly pulled off a consolation win, thanks to Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green's historic stand for the fifth wicket in their chase of 181. For Australia Women, Georgia Voll top scored with a 75 off 57, with contributions from Ellyse Perry. Australia's wicketkeeper Beth Mooney won the 'player of the series' award, scoring 166 runs in the NZ-W vs AUS-W T20I series. Megan Schutt Becomes First Women's Cricketer To Claim 150 T20I Wickets, Achieves Feat During NZ-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2025.

Australia Win 3-0

2024-25 season ✅ Thanks for all the love, Aussie fans! #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/XSlucKOrLr — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 26, 2025

