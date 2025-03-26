The highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is, Megan Schutt, created history during NZ-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2025, becoming the first female cricketer to claim 150 wickets in the format. Schutt's 150th wicket came in the form of New Zealand Women captain Suzie Bates, while opener Georgia Plimmer became her 151st victim. Pakistan's Nida Dar is the second-highest wicket-taker in the most women's T20I wickets list, followed by India's Deepti Sharma. Australia Women Beat New Zealand Women by 82 Runs in NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2025; Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland Shine As Visitors Gain Unassailable 2-0 Lead.

Megan Schutt Creates History

Megan Schutt is a legend of our team, and a legend of the game. 150 up 👏 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZvpqZXMoht — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 26, 2025

