A well-known Australian newspaper has labelled Indian legend Virat Kohli as 'Danger' ahead of the high-voltage opening Test against Australia in Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. A post has gone viral on the social media handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where Australian daily 'The West Australian' had Kohli's picture and labelled him as 'Danger.' Since Kohli's arrival, the Australian media has hyped the Indian legend and is becoming the biggest talked point ahead of the high-voltage Test series. Kohli has staggering numbers on Australian soil in all three formats. Talking about Test cricket in Australia, Kohli has amassed 1352 runs at an astounding average of 54.08, including six centuries and four half-centuries. IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal Dominate Australian Newspapers With Hindi and Punjabi Headlines Ahead of BGT 2024-25.

Australian Newspaper Labels Virat Kohli as 'Danger' Ahead of Opening Test

