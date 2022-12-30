Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test at Karachi ended in a draw but there was not much dull moments on Day 5. A Test match which didn't look like producing a result in the first four days, suddenly opened up on the final day as New Zealand, with their inspired bowling performance cornered Pakistan batting at one point. Starting from 77/2 on Day 5, Pakistan had a mini collapse which forced them down to 100/4 at lunch. Sarfaraz Ahmed (53) seemed to stabilise the innings but again they had a collapse to 206/7. At that point of time, inspite of having a lead, New Zealand seemed to be in a stronger position as there was quite some time left in the innings. Saud Shakeel (55) stabilised the innings with Mohammad Wasim (43) and took Pakistan out of the woods. Ish Sodhi (6/83) starred in the New Zealand bowling attack in this innings. Just when it looked like the Test was again moving towards a draw, Babar Azam made a brave declaration with 15 overs still left in the game and 138 runs to chase for New Zealand. New Zealand opened with pinch hitter Michael Bracewell but he failed to make any impact, getting out early. Tom Latham and Devon Conway tried to score quickly but bad light ended play soon and the Test match finally ended in a draw. ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award: Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Sikandar Raza, and Tim Southee Among Nominees.

PAK vs NZ 1st Test Ends In A Draw

After a fascinating final session, the first Test is drawn 🇵🇰🇳🇿#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/632a3vXyUz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 30, 2022

