Ex-Australian spinner Brad Hogg asked questions over the no ball bowled by Mohammad Nawaz to Virat Kohli during the last over of the India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup. In his social media post, he has raised doubt on why the no ball was not reviewed as well as why the ball wasn’t declared dead when it hit Virat Kohli’s stumps during the free hit in the following ball. The last question was wrongly asked because as per the rule, if a batter 'gets out bowled without an edge, he can run but the runs will go into extras'.

'Brad Hogg raises doubts on no ball'

Why was no ball not reviewed, then how can it not be a dead ball when Kohli was bowled on a free hit. #INDvPAK #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/ZCti75oEbd — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 23, 2022

'Demands rise for change in rule'

They’ve got to change that rule. Dead ball when it hits stumps off a free hit surely #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Andrew McCormack (@_AMcCormack7) October 23, 2022

