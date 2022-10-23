Ex-Australian spinner Brad Hogg asked questions over the no ball bowled by Mohammad Nawaz to Virat Kohli during the last over of the India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup. In his social media post, he has raised doubt on why the no ball was not reviewed as well as why the ball wasn’t declared dead when it hit Virat Kohli’s stumps during the free hit in the following ball. The last question was wrongly asked because as per the rule, if a batter 'gets out bowled without an edge, he can run but the runs will go into extras'.

'Brad Hogg raises doubts on no ball'

'Demands rise for change in rule'

