Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk grabbed a stunning catch in the outfield to dismiss a dangerous Aniket Verma during the DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match. Aniket was striking the ball clean and took on Kuldeep Yadav, nailing a shot over mid wicket. The ball was going flat and enough to sail over the boundary line. But Jake had other ideas as he leaped and timed his jump perfectly to take the catch and also showed immense judgement of his placement to keep his balance and complete the catch. Fans were amazed and they took to social media to react on it. Jake Fraser-McGurk Catch Video: Watch Delhi Capitals Star Time His Jump to Perfection To Dismiss Aniket Verma During DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

