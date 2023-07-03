Sri Lanka Women register history as they seal their first series victory against the White Ferns as they defeat them 2-1 in the ongoing three match ODI Series. New Zealand Women batted first, but rain interrupted in the first innings giving Sri Lanka a revised target via DLS method of 196 runs. Chamari Athapaththu, who scored a century in the first game, scored another century this time and ended on the socre of 140, comfortably taking the Sri Lanka Women over the finishing line.

Sri Lanka Women Register Historic Series Victory Over New Zealand Women

🏏 Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 triumphs over New Zealand 🇳🇿 by 8 wickets! 🎉 They clinch the ODI series 2-1! 🏆 This historic victory marks their first bilateral series win against New Zealand Women. 💪#SLvNZ #LionessRoar pic.twitter.com/94kyzVeWV9 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 3, 2023

