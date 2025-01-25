Kuldeep Yadav sparked controversy on social media on Friday, when he took a dig on RCB fans in a podcast. In the podcast, a comment came saying RCB need a goalkeeper and Kuldeep should join them. In reply Kuldeep said that RCB doesn't need a goalkeeper, they need a trophy. His statement offended the RCB fans and they trolled him on social media. In response Kuldeep shared a post on social media saying 'Chill yar rcb fans…, Trophy apki hai, Par me goal keeper ni hu'. (Chill RCB fan pals, the trophy is yours, but I am not goalkeeper). Kuldeep Yadav Shares Heartwarming Post on 1983 World Cup Winning Captain Kapil Dev’s 66th Birthday.

Kuldeep Yadav's Jibe On RCB

Kuldeep Yadav to a Rcb fan " You don't need a Goalkeeper, you need to win IPL Trophy brother " 😭 pic.twitter.com/avTiEuaM9Q — 𝙼𝚛.𝚅𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊 (@Shivayaaah) January 24, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav Responds After Getting Trolled By RCB Fans

Chill yar rcb fans… Trophy apki hai 🏆🙌🏻 Par me goal keeper ni hu 😂 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 24, 2025

