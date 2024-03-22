Royal Challengers Bengaluru recovered a bit of lost ground under their feet against Chennai Super kings as they reach a competitive score of 173/6 despite a top-order collapse which almost pushed them out of the game. After opting to bat first, Faf du Plessis gave them a solid start. As it looked like RCB will completely take the powerplay away, Mustafizur Rahman struck twice in his first over dismissing Faf and Rajat Patidar. Virat Kohli and Cameron Green tried to stitch a small partnership but both were dismissed by Mustafizur again. From 78/5, Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik counter-attacked playing some brilliant strokes and taking RCB's score to a competitive mark. Mustafizur ended with figures of 4/29. Virat Kohli Completes 1000 Runs Against Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Innings Update

Innings Break! Anuj Rawat & Dinesh Karthik fire with the bat to power @RCBTweets to 173/6 🙌 🙌 Mustafizur Rahman stars with the ball for @ChennaiIPL 👌 👌 Stay Tuned for the #CSK chase ⌛️ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/4j6FaLF15Y#TATAIPL | #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/OgVMjbwQiX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)