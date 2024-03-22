Virat Kohli has been a consistent run scorer in the IPL since it's inception days. Time and again he has stood for his team in difficult times and scored runs as well. With his 21-run innings against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chidambaram Stadium at Chennai, Kohli completed 1000 runs against CSK. A remarkable achievement for the star RCB batter as he continues to create milestones. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra Combine to Take Brilliant Relay Catch Near Boundary to Dismiss Star Batter During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli Completes 1000 Runs Against Chennai Super Kings

