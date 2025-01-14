David Warner extended his warm wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti 2025. The former Australia national cricket team star has, time and again, showcased his admiration for India, its culture and its cricket fans and this is another addition to that. In an Instagram post, David Warner shared a picture of kites and sweets with the text 'Happy Makar Sankranti' and wrote, "May the sun’s light guide your way. Wishing you a day filled with peace, happiness, and festive cheer." David Warner, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, was signed by Karachi Kings at the PSL 2025 draft that took place on January 13. India, Ireland Women's Team Cricketers Fly Kites Together As They Celebrate Makar Sankranti 2025 Ahead of IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

