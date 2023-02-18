In a big development, David Warner has been ruled out of the ongoing India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 in Delhi due to a concussion. Warner was struck on his helmet on Day 1 by Mohammed Siraj. Warner did not come out to the field after Australia were bowled out for 263 runs. Matthew Renshaw, who had initially missed out on a spot in Australia's playing XI, will replace Warner as a concussion substitute.

David Warner Out of 2nd Test with Concussion, Matthew Renshaw Named Substitute

JUST IN: David Warner is set to miss the rest of the second Test with concussion, paving the way for Matthew Renshaw's return to the XI.#INDvAUS | @LouisDBCameron — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 18, 2023

