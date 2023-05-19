Devdutt Padikkal showed a lot of promise when he first appeared in the IPL 2020 and 2021 but kind of seemed to fade away after his move to Rajasthan Royals since 2023. But he showed that he can still show the spark as he propelled RR to an important win with a 29-ball 51 and kept their chances alive for playoff.

Devdutt Padikkal Wins Man of the Match Award

Destructive. Dazzling. Pivotal 👌🏻 DDP rose up to the occasion in @rajasthanroyals' chase and he becomes our 🔝 performer from the second innings of the #PBKSvRR clash in the #TATAIPL 👏🏻 A look at his batting summary 🔽 @devdpd07 pic.twitter.com/JOSzNz8weE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2023

