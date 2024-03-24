Some people always find opportunity amidst every difficulty and hardships thrown at them. One such instance was spotted in a viral video where a differently-abled cricketer was spotted playing a competitive cricket match and playing exquisite strokes. The player has only one leg and despite that, he has shown no signs to bog down. Fans loved his resilience and tenacity and made his video viral on social media. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Happy To Be Back on Field After Horrific Car Crash Though Delhi Capitals Lose to Punjab Kings.

Differently-Abled Cricketer With One Leg Plays Exquisite Shots

