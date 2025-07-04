DSP Siraj memes went viral on social media after Mohammed Siraj dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes in consecutive deliveries on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 on July 4. This happened in the second over of the day when Mohammed Siraj had Joe Root caught down the leg-side off the third ball. Joe Root, arguably the best batter in England National Cricket Team in Tests, had to depart for just 22. England National Cricket Team Test captain Ben Stokes walked out next and was taken aback by a sharp delivery that caught the edge of his bat with Rishabh Pant taking another catch. For the uninitiated, Mohammed Siraj was named Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana last year and ever since that, his performances have led to fans sharing DSP Siraj memes. Mohammed Siraj Breathes Fire! Indian Speedster Picks Two Consecutive Wickets of Joe Root and Ben Stokes During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Videos).

Dsp siraj on duty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hmlRYIAymU — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) July 4, 2025

DSP Siraj giving belt treatment to britishers today pic.twitter.com/I9nC5oJRKe — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 4, 2025

