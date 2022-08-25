England have bowled out South Africa for a paltry 151 runs in the first innings of the second Test on Day 1 at Emirates Old Trafford. James Anderson and Stuart Broad starred with the ball as the two veteran English pacers scalped three wickets each. Kagiso Rabada was the highest scorer for the visitors with 36 runs.

Check South Africa's 1st Innings result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)