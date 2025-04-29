Ashish Nehra was born on April 29, 1979. From being just another aspiring fast bowler from Delhi, Ashish Nehra went on to become one of the key fast bowlers for Team India. Nehra featured for Team India in multiple ICC competition and played a big role in India winning the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011. He made a late comeback in his career as a T20 specialist and extended his injury-affected career a bit further. Nehra is now the Gujarat Titans head coach and also a commentator. He has led GT to IPL victory in 2022 and as he celebrated his 46th birthday on April 29, 2025, BCCI extended warm happy birthday wishes to him. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra Backs Shubman Gill for Long-Term Leadership Role, Says ‘I’m Looking at Him as a Captain Who Will Take GT Forward’.

Happy Birthday Ashish Nehra!

1⃣6⃣4⃣ International Games 👍 2⃣3⃣5⃣ International Wickets 👌 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup-winner 🏆 Here's wishing former #TeamIndia pacer Ashish Nehra a very happy birthday! 👏🎂 pic.twitter.com/nqy7fS0b2B — BCCI (@BCCI) April 29, 2025

