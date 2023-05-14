Faf du Plessis registered his seventh half-century of IPL 2023, during the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Sunday, May 14. The RCB captain got to the mark off 41 balls. He hit three fours and two sixes in this knock. During the course of this innings, du Plessis also completed 4000 runs in the IPL. Faf du Plessis Completes 4000 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Faf du Plessis Scores Fifty

Faf du Plessis has another Fifty in the season. One of the consistent Batter of RCB this season. pic.twitter.com/GpRXrLuRJS — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) May 14, 2023

