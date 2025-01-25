The star Indian cricketers are taking part in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches and it has indeed made fans passionately follow domestic cricket like never before. On January 25, a fan breached security at the BKC ground to meet Rohit Sharma and on the same day another fan breached security in Golf Club Ground, Nasik to enter and chase Ruturaj Gaikwad around to meet and touch him. Fans were surprised to see multiple security breaches and the video went viral on social media. Fan Breaches Security to Enter Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC to Meet Rohit Sharma During Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Against Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Fan Chases Ruturaj Gaikwad on The Field After Entering Golf Club Ground

A fan chased Ruturaj Gaikwad in today's match and look at the escape 😂 pic.twitter.com/P0wbaHAAUR — yash (@yxshh77) January 24, 2025

