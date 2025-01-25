Rohit Sharma is currently playing in the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai as his preparation for the next Test assignments of India. Amidst this, a fan breached security to enter the ground premises and met Rohit Sharma before security took him outside. Fans were amazed to see that the craze of Rohit has reached even domestic cricket and the video went viral on social media. Shubman Gill Slams 14th First-Class Hundred, Achieves Landmark During Punjab vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Fan Breaches Security to Enter Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai to Meet Rohit Sharma

Fan invades during Ranji Trophy match to meet Rohit Sharma at MCA-BKC ground. #RohitSharma #ranjitrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/CChioHE8pU — Devendra Pandey 🦋 (@pdevendra) January 25, 2025

Rohit Sharma Fan Enters Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC Ground

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)