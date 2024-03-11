Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan was declared as a candidate contesting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 by All India Trinamool Congress from the Berhampur constituency of West Bengal. Manoj Tiwary, who shared dressing room with him for Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League and is an MLA from AITC, congratulated Yusuf on social media. Tiwary shared a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) and gave his best wishes to him. Yusuf Pathan Thanks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee For Welcoming Him In Trinamool Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections (See Post).

Manoj Tiwary Celebrates Yusuf Pathan's Lok Sabha Candidature

From winning the @IPL trophy together for @KKRiders to make uncountable memories, we have completed a circle today. Welcome to @AITCofficial my friend @iamyusufpathan. I wish you all the best for the forthcoming Parliament Eleection. Let's join hands to work for Bengal in the… pic.twitter.com/V1LFyu4HwR — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) March 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)