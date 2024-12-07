Mohammed Siraj continued his good performance in the Day 2 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 at Adelaide. It being a pink-ball Test, India were looking forward to their seamers to bring them back in the game. Siraj contributed alongside Bumrah as the duo scalped eight wickets together. Siraj also dismissed the centurion Travis Head by bowling him an unplayable yorker. After dismissing him he also showed aggression by engaging in angry exchange with Head. Fans loved his aggression and shared DSP Siraj memes on social media. Mohammed Siraj Engages in Heated Altercation With Travis Head After Scalping Australian Batter’s Wicket During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).
DSP Siraj's Reaction
DSP Siraj's reaction for Travis Head is better than cinema 🙌🏻#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ZnzNyShvjS
— Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) December 7, 2024
DSP Mohammed Siraj
DSP Mohammed Siraj 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CTeg5486uW
— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) December 6, 2024
'Am Convinced,,,'
am convinced dsp siraj will arrest a criminal 20 years after the crime and still show aggression like this pic.twitter.com/gVjRim9o0N
— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) December 7, 2024
DSP Siraj
DSP Siraj #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/2Ly2oaQ8E1
— Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) December 7, 2024
DSP Siraj Missed A Century
Mohammed Siraj (DSP) missed a century by 2 runs.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/rYK0B1Z4E7
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) December 7, 2024
DSP Caught Travis Head
DSP Sahab Siraj caught Travis head #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/L46Tp5ov5U
— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) December 7, 2024
Funny One
DSP Siraj 🤦 pic.twitter.com/77mrTd5YXJ
— Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) December 7, 2024
DSP Siraj and Bumrah
DSP Siraj & Bumrah after taking 4 wickets each 🔥🔥🔥#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/oyhKzn670Q
— Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) December 7, 2024
Only DSP Siraj Can Save
Only DSP Sir VIv Siraj can save Us.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/MXnZFQ9anT
— Mukesh Ambani ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@AmbaniHu) December 7, 2024
