Mohammed Siraj continued his good performance in the Day 2 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 at Adelaide. It being a pink-ball Test, India were looking forward to their seamers to bring them back in the game. Siraj contributed alongside Bumrah as the duo scalped eight wickets together. Siraj also dismissed the centurion Travis Head by bowling him an unplayable yorker. After dismissing him he also showed aggression by engaging in angry exchange with Head. Fans loved his aggression and shared DSP Siraj memes on social media. Mohammed Siraj Engages in Heated Altercation With Travis Head After Scalping Australian Batter’s Wicket During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

DSP Siraj's Reaction

DSP Siraj's reaction for Travis Head is better than cinema 🙌🏻#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ZnzNyShvjS — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) December 7, 2024

DSP Mohammed Siraj

DSP Mohammed Siraj 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CTeg5486uW — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) December 6, 2024

'Am Convinced,,,'

am convinced dsp siraj will arrest a criminal 20 years after the crime and still show aggression like this pic.twitter.com/gVjRim9o0N — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) December 7, 2024

DSP Siraj

DSP Siraj Missed A Century

Mohammed Siraj (DSP) missed a century by 2 runs.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/rYK0B1Z4E7 — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) December 7, 2024

DSP Caught Travis Head

DSP Sahab Siraj caught Travis head #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/L46Tp5ov5U — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) December 7, 2024

Funny One

DSP Siraj and Bumrah

DSP Siraj & Bumrah after taking 4 wickets each 🔥🔥🔥#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/oyhKzn670Q — Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) December 7, 2024

Only DSP Siraj Can Save

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)