Indian cricketing legend and commentator Sunil Gavaskar was spotted visibly upset after Team India star Rishabh Pant was dismissed while trying to attempt a lap shot over fine leg to Scott Boland. Pant got a leading edge and the third man took a simple catch. Gavaskar slammed Pant citing that a game that doesn't consider the situation cannot be a natural game. He looked pretty furious during the commentary while commentating on the game alongside Harsha Bhogle. Fans were prompt to take the situation to their advantage and share funny memes and jokes on social media on the incident. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Sunil Gavaskar Criticises India Wicketkeeper-Batter Rishabh Pant for Poor Shot Selection Against Australia, Says ‘It Was a Stupid Shot; He Let Team Down’.

Sunil Gavaskar Meeting Rishabh Pant

Sunil Gavaskar meeting Rishabh Pant at the end of the day.#INDvsAUS | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FtGZpOA8sN — Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@rajabetsindia) December 28, 2024

Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant

Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant 😂 pic.twitter.com/X02MRIlEqK — 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁 (@DilSeMemes) December 28, 2024

Mai to Na Sehta

Jab aapne “mai to na sehta” kehkar fight shuru karwa to di par pic.twitter.com/90K2C2rNuA — Ryuzaki (@ryuz4k1L) December 28, 2024

When Rishabh Pant Throws His Wicket

Rishabh Pant throws his wicket playing stupid shot... Sunil Gavaskar : pic.twitter.com/V4A23MLGGR — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) December 28, 2024

After the Day's Game

Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant after the day’s game pic.twitter.com/ndWsSXTJRt — Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) December 28, 2024

After the Match

Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant after the match #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/RUHNwty0P4 — DJAY (@djaywalebabu) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)