Mumbai, December 28: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday lashed out at Rishabh Pant for his "stupid" shot, saying the wicketkeeper-batter had let the team down by throwing his wicket away when India needed him the most. With India desperately looking for a partnership on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia at the MCG, Pant went across and attempted to scoop Scott Boland to fine leg, only to get a big leading edge for Nathan Lyon to complete a simple catch at deep third man.

Pant tried to play a similar shot in the previous ball too but failed to connect and was hit in the naval area. The batter seemed to be in pain as he lay on the ground. Former India coach Ravi Shastri termed it a "very risky shot".

"Stupid, stupid, stupid. You have got two fielders there and you still go for that (shot). You missed the previous shot and look where you have been caught. You have been caught at deep third man. That is throwing your wicket," a furious Gavaskar said while commentating.

"Not in the situation that India was... you have to understand the situation as well. You cannot say that that's your natural game. I'm sorry, that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot. That is letting your team down badly. He should not be going in the dressing room. He should be going in the other dressing room." the batting great said on air.

