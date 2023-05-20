Gautam Gambhir has been the most successful captain for KKR in the IPL winning them two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He was not retained in the mega auction in 2018, and since then it has been only down hill for KKR, with the franchise struggling to make it to the playoffs now. Fans agitated by the lack of performance from their franchise, came to the KKR vs LSG match with the 'Bring Back GG' placard in hand. Gautam Gambhir is currently the mentor of the LSG franchise.

Gautam Gambhir Fans With 'Bring Back GG' Placard Spotted at Eden Gardens

'Bring Back GG' Placard

The Placard

Kolkata’s love for Gautam Gambhir 💜 pic.twitter.com/5Nh3UskCOM — Team Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir97) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)