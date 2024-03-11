Beth Mooney continues her incredible consistency by scoring a third consecutive half-century which helps Gujarat Giants set a competitive score of 152/8 in front of UP Warriorz. After opting to bat first, GG-W got a solid start but lost a bit of way in the middle losing some quick wickets. Beth Mooney held the innings from one end and accelerated at the death, taking the Giants to a decent score. UP Warriorz will have the additional pressure of increasing their net run rate while chasing the score. Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the UP-W bowlers with three wickets besides her name. RCB-W WPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Can Finish in Top Three on Points Table.

GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

