Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Glenn Maxwell took a brilliant catch on the boundary to dismiss Chennai Super Kings batsman Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane was trying to play the ball against Cameron Green on the leg side but ended up hitting the ball high on the bat and wasn't able to get the required distance. The ball ended up landing in the hands of Maxwell to which he jumped and took a fabulous catch. Virat Kohli Completes 1000 Runs Against Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024

Glenn Maxwell Takes Fabulous Catch to Dismiss Ajinkya Rahane

Anticipates well 👌 Times his jump to perfection 👍 Completes a superb catch 👏 That was a superb effort in the field from @Gmaxi_32 🙌 🙌 Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/4j6FaLF15Y #TATAIPL | #CSKvRCB |… pic.twitter.com/rZsYIwlhFZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024

