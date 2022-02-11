Gujarat Titans shared their witty take on comments from Shubman Gill's Instagram post after the young batsman shared a video stating that he was ready to begin the IPL 2022 campaign for the new franchise. He was greeted with encouraging comments from fellow cricketers--Akshar Patel and Kamlesh Nagarkoti on the post. Gujarat Titans revealed the post but with an interesting take on it.

See Post:

A man is known by the c̶o̶m̶p̶a̶n̶y̶ comments he keeps 😃 pic.twitter.com/ClLx3nBeMM — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 11, 2022

Here's Shubman Gill's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

