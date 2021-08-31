New Zealand's fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan and his wife Georgia England have been blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday. Harbhajan Singh tweeted wishes for the couple and said that he is very happy for Mitchell. While the Kiwi player expressed his gratitude to Harbhajan, he jokingly replied that his daughter will add to the girl gang of the Indian cricketer's daughter as well.

Check Out Harbhajan Singh's Wishes for Mitchell McClenaghan:

Congratulations @Mitch_Savage for a baby girl .. Hope baby and mother are doing well.. Very happy for you brother — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 31, 2021

Thanks Legend. Adding to the girl gang 🤣 both are flying cheers brother 🙏 https://t.co/yU3gvjPJpg — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) August 31, 2021

