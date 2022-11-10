Hardik Pandya was dismissed hit wicket as he was batting on the final delivery of the first innings during the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal, on Thursday, November 10. Pandya, who batted beautifully for 33-ball 63, mistakenly knocked back his stumps while trying to hit on the leg side and it resulted in his stumps being broken.

Watch Hardik Pandya's Hit Wicket Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

