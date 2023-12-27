Hardik Pandya has been recently appointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians replacing Rohit Sharma after his much speculated trade move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. Recently, Hardik visited Jamnagar, Gujarat to visit the Reliance Refinery there. He was given a grand welcome there with horse riders and musical instruments. Fans loved the way he was welcomed and the video went viral on social media. Hardik Pandya Set to Miss T20I Series Against Afghanistan Due to Ankle Injury, Confident of IPL Comeback: Report.

Hardik Pandya Receives Grand Welcome With Horses and Musical Instruments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Love Jamnagar (@ilovejamnagar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)