Harmanpreet Kaur completed 1000 runs in ODIs as captain, during the IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 on December 22. The right-hander, who missed two out of the three T20Is due to injury, returned to captain the India women's national cricket team and achieved this memorable milestone in the first innings. Harmanpreet Kaur has been the full-time captain of the India women's national cricket team since 2013. In the IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 34 runs off 23 deliveries with three fours and one six. India Women’s National Cricket Team Players Wear New ODI Kit During IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Match in Vadodara (See Pics).

Harmanpreet Kaur Scores 1000 ODI Runs as Captain

