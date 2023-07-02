Alex Carey triggered a controversy on Day 5 of Ashes 2023 2nd Test after he sneaked in a throw from behind the wicket to catch Jonny Bairstow off-guard and ultimately running him out. The decision was not taken very well by the fans and the crowd at the Lord's. Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also tweeted slamming Australian cricketers, calling them 'Hey sledgers'. He asked them, "Does spirit of the game logic apply to u or is it just for Indians?". 'For Me the Answer is No' Ben Stokes Reveals Whether He Would Opt For the Same Method Taken By Alex Carey to Dismiss Jonny Bairstow During Ashes 2023 2nd Test.

Gautam Gambhir Takes Dig At Australian Cricketers

Hey sledgers….does spirit of the game logic apply to u or is it just for Indians? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 2, 2023

