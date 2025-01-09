Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from International cricket during the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, sparked a debate with his comment on the Hindi language. During an graduation ceremony event in a private engineering college in Chennai, Ashwin asked the audience how many of them are English speakers and how many speak Tamil. He also asked how many of them speak Hindi and the response was minimal. Through the exercise Ashwin wanted to decide in which language he would proceed the conversation and with Tamil getting the most response, he proceeded with it. He also said that ‘Hindi is not a National Language, It's an official Language’. Ravi Ashwin Interacts With Parody Account of Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh, Fans Find Playful Exchange Quite Intriguing.

Ravi Ashwin During Graduation Ceremony On Hindi Language

