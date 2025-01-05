Former India cricketer Ravi Ashwin engaged in a playful exchange with a parody account of Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Ashwin replied to a parody account handle named Nishitha018, which has Ritika's photo as a display picture. Ashwin addressed the person as Ritika and started a conversation, which netizens found quite interesting and intriguing. Adorable! Pat Cummins' Son Albie Interrupts Father's Post-Match Press Conference After Australia Win BGT 2024-25 Against India (Watch Video).

'Pure Entertainment'

Ash is class! Pure entertainment! — Nayar (@Blues_Blue34) January 5, 2025

'New Year, New Material'

Be off twitter for an hour and some new material drops. The new year has been very giving for the cricket twitter community lol. 😭🤣 https://t.co/4ZplXlrYK3 — Ricky talks Cricket (@CricRicky) January 5, 2025

'Ash Anna Got Not Chill'

Ashwin anna got no chill🥸 Now 90% will give him gyan that it's a fake account 😂 — कट्टर INDIA समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) January 5, 2025

Ravi Ashwin on Trolling Mode?

What did I just see ? Either Ashwin anna is in trolling mood or he’s too innocent to understand that it’s parody account 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ry3DXn2nX0 — Akash dwivedi (@_MusiCricket) January 5, 2025

'Normal For Ravi Ashwin'

