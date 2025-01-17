After winning the series, Australia Women will look for a whitewash against England Women in the AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025 on January 17. The AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, and it starts at 4:35 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The broadcast rights of Women's Ashes 2025 in India are with Star Sports Network, who will provide live telecast viewing options for AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025: Ellyse Perry Says Australia Aims To Deliver Complete Performance Against England.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Free Live Streaming Online of 3rd ODI 2025

After a strong start with 4 points in the opening games, Australia will aim to extend their lead, while England seeks a spirited resurgence in the #WomensAshes! 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#AUSWvENGWOnJioStar 👉🏻 3rd ODI, FRI, 17th JAN, 4:35 AM onwards pic.twitter.com/nEs10AHyYU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)