AUS W will take on SA W in a one-off Test match at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) Stadium in East Perth, Australia on Thursday, February 15. The AUS W vs SA W one-off Test match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the live telecast of the one-off Test between AUS W and SA W on Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the live stream for the same on Disney+ Hotstar. Alex Carey Equals International Record With Eight Catches in an Innings, Achieves Feat in South Australia vs Queensland Domestic One Day Cup 2024.

AUS W vs SA W

Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa #AUSvSA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 15, 2024

