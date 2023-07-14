Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the first game of the two-match T20I series on Friday, July 14 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The encounter between the two Asian sides will kick-start at 5:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of the game will not be available in India. However, the Indian fans need not be disheartened as the BAN vs AFG clash will be live-streamed by FanCode. Therefore, cricket fanatics in India can enjoy the game on FanCode App or website. Shoriful Islam's Four-Wicket Haul, Litton Das' Half-Century Help Bangladesh Clinch Consolation Victory Against Afghanistan In the 3rd ODI As The Visitors Bag Series 2-1

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I

Bangladesh will look to avenge the ODI series loss. Can Rashid & Co. repeat their heroics? BAN vs AFG T20I series starting today @ 5:30 PM. Stream it LIVE, only on FanCode. #BANvAFG #BANvAFGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/PNrprCcLs3 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 14, 2023

