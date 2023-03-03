Australia are in a dominating position in IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The visitors need just 75 runs to make a comeback into the series. India meanwhile will have to take all ten wickets to qualify for the World Test Championship Final. The action of day 3 will begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. You will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms. Fans can watch the live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. What is the Lowest Score Defended in Test Cricket History? Check Out 141-Year-Old-Record Which India Will Need to Break to Beat Australia in 3rd Test 2023.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Day 3 on Star Sports

The challenge is not over yet! 💪#TeamIndia will go up against #Australia in this 3rd #TestByFire! 🔥 Get, set, cheer! Tune-in to the 3rd Mastercard #INDvAUS Test Today | 8:30 AM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/1GLxilY1ok — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 1, 2023

