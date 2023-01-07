India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I match of the series on Saturday, January 07. The match is all set to start at 7.00 pm IST at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. You can watch the live telecast of this game on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming of the match, you may tune into the Disney+Hotstar app and website. BCCI Announces Senior Men’s Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma Named Chairman.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I, 2023 On Star Sports Network

It all comes down to tonight, as #TeamIndia take on the Lankan Lions in the decider! #BelieveInBlue and watch the 3rd Mastercard #INDvSL T20I, 6 PM onwards on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. 💥 pic.twitter.com/yAJEZ7Y2aI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 7, 2023

